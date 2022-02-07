Second man in Whitmer kidnapping plot pleading guilty, according to court documents

(WXYZ) — A second man charged in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty, according to court records.

The plea agreement states that Kaleb James Franks is pleading guilty to the kidnapping conspiracy charges. Six men were accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer over COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

Franks could face up to life in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to court documents.

Last year, Ty Garbin also pleaded guilty in the case. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison.

Read the full plea agreement below: