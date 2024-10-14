Second suspect arrested in connection to murder of Rochester Hills man by fake DTE workers

LOUISIANA (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the second suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a Rochester Hills man last week has been arrested.

In an update posted on social media on Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office said their fugitive apprehension team located the suspect traveling in Plymouth Township. He was taken into custody without incident.

“I continue to be super proud of our team and their tireless efforts to pursue the suspects and take them off the street as quickly as possible,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “I thank our local, state, and federal partners for all their work. We continue to work every detail and expect the defendants to be held fully accountable for their heinous actions.”

The first suspect was arrested in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced via social media that Carlos Hernandez has been charged with murder, among other charges, in regards to this incident. According to a press release, Hernandez has been charged by prosecutors with felony murder and two counts of unlawful imprisonment. If convicted, Hernandez faces life in prison.

WATCH: Scene video of man arrested in Louisiana after alleged murder in Rochester Hills (courtesy KTBS in Shreveport)

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said this happened on Newcastle Drive near Adams and Dutton roads earlier this week. On Saturday, the sheriff's office identified the victim as 72-year-old Hussein Murray.

"Our family is deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Hussein," Hussein's grandson said in a statement sent to 7 News Detroit on behalf of the Murray family. "My grandfather was a man with a heart of gold, who treated all those around him with kindness and compassion. He has made a lasting impact with our family and community, and I’m beyond proud to call him my grandfather. I am eternally grateful for the support the community has shown our family in this difficult time. We are also grateful for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department’s tireless work in seeking justice for my grandfather, and compassion for our grieving process. We are heartbroken by the news of his death, but our family will bond through this with the resolve he has instilled in us by being the man he was."

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the two men, who had a white pickup truck with a DTE placard, rolled up to the house Thursday night and tried to get in but were denied.

On Friday, officials say the men tried again, claiming that they were investigating a gas leak in the area.

Bouchard says the husband went to the basement with the workers but never came up again. The wife reportedly told officials that the men came upstairs, bound her with duct tape and looked through the house for about 20 minutes before leaving the scene.

The wife is currently at the hospital recovering.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video shows fake DTE workers accused of killing man, hurting wife in Rochester Hills

Suspects posing as DTE workers kill man, duct-tape woman at home in Rochester Hills

Officials say the 72-year-old victim was a business owner in Wayne County. 7 News Detroit learned he owned Gold & Glitter Jewelry in Hamtramck.

WATCH: Sheriff Bouchard with Oakland County Sheriff's Office speaks after alleged murder

Suspects seemingly posing as workers murder husband, duct-tape wife in Rochester Hills

“‘A loving guy, owned a business, cared about his neighborhood and his community. Shouldn't have been a target of this. No one should ever be a target of this,” Bouchard said.

The sheriff said the department believes the incident was targeted.

"It wasn't random, they're not just knocking on doors and doing this. We think they were specifically looking to violate this family and obviously, the one link we're looking at initially is because they own a business," Bouchard said. “We’re going to check every direction and every potential motive.”

Anyone with information on the suspects, incident or has surveillance video is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.