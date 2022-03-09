Second underground tank found in Flat Rock after investigation

(WXYZ) — A second underground tank has been found in Flat Rock, about three weeks after a fuel-like substance was found in a backchannel to the Huron River.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the tank was identified on the site owned by Flat Rock Metal, and was the same site where a nearly 100-year-old tank was found.

Last week, it was reported that the first tank is likely the source of the chemical leak into the backchannel to the river, which was identified by fishermen in late February.

According to the state, the first tank was removed and a sample was sent out for analysis. The EPA said it was consistent with heating oil, according to the state.

Samples from the sheen in the waterway and from the removed tank are being analyzed.

The state said the leak is under control and staff is monitoring it. The sheen that was in the creek has subsided.

According to the state, the EPA has also installed monitor wells in the basement of Flat Rock Metal to evaluate migration pathway.

Huroc Park in Flat Rock was closed due to the spill, but reopened partially last Friday. There are still areas that are closed to fishing and foot traffic, police said.