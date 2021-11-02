Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announces non-binary option for driver's licenses and state IDs

(WXYZ) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that a non-binary option for Michigan driver's licenses and state identification cards will be available for Michigan residents effective November 10.

This would allow residents to mark "X" for the non-binary option as their sex marker.

“I am proud to support Michiganders across the state who for many years have called on the Department of State to provide a non-binary sex marker on their ID that matches their lived reality,” said Benson. “We have been working toward this goal since 2019 when we first removed the barriers for residents to change their sex marker in order to help protect their safety and accurately reflect their identity.”

In 2019, Benson reinstituted a department policy that allowed residents to change their sex marker. An overhaul of technology and a new system made the non-binary option available. Additional programming is nearly complete.

Residents who wish to change their sex marker to “X” will be able to make that change at any Secretary of State office, starting on Nov. 10, 2021. It is encouraged that residents schedule a visit for a license or ID correction by visiting Michigan.gov/SOS [lnks.gd] or calling 888-SOS-MICH.