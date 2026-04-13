Section of famous Tunnel of Trees washes away after rain & snow melt

(WXYZ) — A section of M-119 in Emmet County, part of the famous Tunnel of Trees, washed away over the weekend following heavy rain and snow melt.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the culvert washout and slope failure took place on M-119 south of Division Rd. between Good Hart and Cross Village.

The state said that personnel are evaluating the washout and will develop a repair plan, but no timeline has been announced.

MDOT has also partnered with the Emmet County Road Commission to establish a detour route to Island View Road and North State Road.

There's also another closure on M-119 near Stutsmanville Rd., south of Good Hart. That roadway has not yet been damaged, but there is a washout on the side slope very close to the roadway edge.

