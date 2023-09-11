See Detroit murals in 3D at the inaugural Electrify Detroit Immersive Art Gallery

Detroit murals are being transformed into 3D realities at the inaugural Electrify Detroit Immersive Art Gallery happening this month.

The gallery, in partnership with BrandXR and Electrify Co., is located on the ground floor of the First National Building at 660 Woodward Ave.

It will be open the entire month of September and is free and open to the public.

Throughout the month, the gallery will host more than 20 interactive augmented reality mural experiences every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The murals are from artists including Ouizi, Hubert Massey, Ricky Watts, Olivia Guterson, Sheefy McFly, Bre’Ann White, and Jimbo Phillips.

"Positioned as America's sole 'Design City' within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), Detroit reaffirms its commitment to the nexus of art and innovation through the Electrifly Detroit Immersive Art Gallery,” Founder and CEO of BrandXR Moody Mattan said. “This collaboration goes beyond mere exhibition; it envelops you in the very essence of art.”

The gallery continues on the momentum from the Electrify Detroit AR Mural Festivals in the summer of 2021 and 2022.

For more information, visit ElectriflyDetroit.com