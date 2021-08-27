Watch
SEE LIST: Several freeways closed due to flooding following heavy rain in Oakland and Wayne counties

WXYZ
Freeway Flooding
Posted at 1:59 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 14:27:03-04

(WXYZ) — Heavy rains are once again causing trouble on area freeways. There are a number of closures at this time due to flooding.

LIST OF CLOSURES:

*I-94 after Conner in Wayne County is closed in both directions

*Northbound M-39 after Ford Road

*M-10 at Evergreen are closed in both directions

*Southbound M-39 closed due to flooding

*Westbound I-96 after Schaefer is closed due to flooding.

Stay with 7 Action News for the latest on the flooding in the area. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

