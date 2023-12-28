See Powerball numbers for Wednesday's $700 million drawing

The Powerball jackpot grew to $700 million late Wednesday ahead of the drawing on Wednesday night.

Here are the numbers drawn Wednesday: 4-11-38-51-68 and a Powerball of 5.

The estimated cash value of the jackpot is $352.3 million, and is the ninth-largest in the Powerball game.

“This Powerball jackpot is climbing the charts and it’s anyone’s guess whether our next big winner will be made in 2023 or the New Year,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “This is a fun time to get into the game, especially over the holidays when you can dream big with family and friends. Please, remember to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

A winner can pick between an annual prize worth $700 million or the lump sum payment estimated at $352.3 million. Both prizes are before taxes.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this calendar year.

2023 Powerball Jackpots



Feb. 6, 2023 - $754.6 million - WA

March 4, 2023 - $162.2 million - VA

April 19, 2023 - $252.6 million - OH

July 19, 2023 - $1.08 billion - CA

Oct. 11, 2023 - $1.765 billion - CA

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

