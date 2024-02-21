VIDEO: See the 10-foot tall Hollywood-style 'Detroit' signs coming to freeways ahead of NFL Draft

The City of Detroit has released a rendering of a Hollywood-style "Detroit" sign coming to the side of highways around Detroit ahead of the NFL Draft.

According to the City of Detroit, the sign will be put up along I-94 between Wyoming and Central avenues, and there will be several other signs put up on area highways.

The city said the signs will be about 10 feet tall and are currently in the process of being made.

Other locations for signs will be:

