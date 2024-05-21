See the design coming to the iconic Detroit Zoo water tower, part of a larger rebrand

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo unveiled a new design for its water tower and a new brand on Tuesday. According to zoo officials, the new project has been more than two years in the making.

The Detroit Zoological Society, which officially opened in 1928 in Royal Oak, has had only three water tower designs in its history. One in 1928, a new look in 1986 and the most recent design in 1998.

The new look on the water tower celebrates animals and nature, according to the zoo, and highlights the strength of the new Zoo logo, which features many of the animals who call the zoo home.

“We know the water tower is an iconic landmark in our community, and many people have a special connection to it,” Detroit Zoological Society Executive Director and CEO Dr. Hayley Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve heard so many stories of the joy people get, adults and children alike, when they see the water tower, whether they’re out and about in the community or heading to the Zoo for a visit. This new design will continue to spark that joy for years to come.”

With the rebrand, the DZS, Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center will get new logos.

Other parts of the rebrand include a brand new website that will highlight the research, community impact and conservation work; a new mobile ap; a new photo op inside the zoo gates; and a new tagline that is "Where life connects..."