Seedlings Braille Books for Children to hold bowling fundraiser in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) - Seedlings Braille Books for Children in Livonia is a nonprofit publisher of braille books for children all over the world.

The founder of Seedlings, Debra Bonde, started making braille books in her basement one book at a time in 1985. Debra's goal in life was simply to help make the world a better place for children one book at a time. Her goal hasn't changed, but with the help of many volunteers and donations from the public, she is able to help so many more kids.

When she was just starting, 200 books was a good year, but last year they made 32,000. Without Seedlings, most children who are blind would only have two to five books in a lifetime. Realizing this limitation, Seedlings gives half of their books away for free and the other half are sold for only $10. That price is below the cost of production. They can only do this because of help from the public.

To help Seedlings Braille Books for Children, you can support their 31st annual Bowling for Braille Books Saturday, March 10, at Novi Bowl at 21700 Novi Road.

Check-in is at noon and the bowling fun begins at 1 p.m. The goal this year is to raise $50,000 for 5,000 braille books for blind children.

WXYZ's own Dave Rexroth will be among the celebrity bowlers participating.

For more information call 724-427-8552 ext. 301 or go to http://www.seedlings.org/events.php to donate.