Selfridge Air National Guard Base to get new F-15EX fighter jets, Trump says

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — President Donald Trump announced that Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township will be getting 21 new F-15EX fighter jets.

“As commander and chief, I’m proud to announce that very soon, we will replace the retiring A-10 Warthogs with 21 brand-new F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets. The best in the world,” Trump said.

The announcement came as the president spoke at Selfridge before heading to a rally in Warren on Tuesday afternoon. He was greeted by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker Matt Hall and others.

The F-15EX is built by Boeing, and the company said the fighter jet "will serve as a backbone for any tactical fighter fleet - today and into the future."

“This will keep Selfridge at the cutting edge of Northern American airpower,” Trump said. “This is an exciting time for the United States military.”

The news comes on the heels of Trump saying during an Oval Office meeting earlier this month that he was working with the state to keep Selfridge "open, strong, thriving."

“This is a huge, bipartisan win for Michigan, decades in the making, that will grow our economy and make our country safer,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Since day one, I’ve been laser-focused on securing a new fighter mission at Selfridge and supporting the brave service members who step up for our communities every day. I appreciate the President’s partnership on this new fighter mission that will protect jobs and show the world that Michigan is the best place to pioneer the next innovations in national defense."

Trump thanked Whitmer for bringing issues at Selfridge to his attention.

“I’m not supposed to do that — she’s a Democrat,” Trump said. “She’s done a very good job, frankly. She was very much involved with the Republicans. They worked together on saving it. It was not easy. So, I want to thank you very much, Gretchen. Good job. Thank you.”

The senators highlighted Selfridge's proximity to training ranges, airspace and training exercises.

Over the past few years, many leaders throughout Michigan have advocated for Selfridge to get a new fighter wing. Last year, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters announced that Selfridge would host a new squadron of KC-46A refueling tankers.

The U.S. Air Force is expected to begin phasing out the A-10s starting next year and then the KC-135s starting in 2027.

The KC-46A tankers will replace the "aging squadron" of KC-135 aircraft, and they will go from eight KC-135s to 12 KC-46As, which means more personnel at the base as well.

"This is the new state-of-the-art aircraft. It has greater capabilities, advanced technology, it's more survivable. This is an aircraft that's going to be flying for the aircraft for 50 years," Peters said in January 2024.

Michigan was one of 10 states that hoped to get one of two KC-46A squadrons.

In 2021, the U.S. Air Force passed over Selfridge as the location for the F-35 Lightning II training center for foreign military sales participants. Instead, Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Arkansas, was chosen.

Selfridge was also passed over in April 2020 to be a base for the F-35A Lightning II.

The base opened in 1917, and it's home to the 127th Wing. Primary aircraft at the base include the A-10 Thunderbolt II and KC-135 Stratotanker of the Michigan Air National Guard, CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Michigan Army National Guard, HH-65 Dolphin helicopter for the U.S. Coast Guard and a variety of other helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft for Customs & Border Protection.