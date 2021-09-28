Selfridge conducting training on Tuesday; people nearby may hear simulated gunfire, sirens & more

(WXYZ) — People around Selfridge Air National Guard Base may hear the sound of simulated gunfire, sirens, loudspeakers and more on Tuesday.

According to base officials, training exercises are being conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The training "may include the use of sirens, loudspeakers, and simulated gunfire. Residents or those in the area near the base may be able to hear some of the sounds as a result of this exercise."

Members of the 127th Wing conduct training exercises regularly to ensure that local Airmen can respond appropriately to a wide range of scenarios.

The 127th Wing's mission is to provide trained, equipped and motivated air refueling, fighter and support resources.