Selfridge hosting Mitchell Trophy Air Race for first time in 88 years on March 6; what to know

Selfridge Air National Guard Base said it is hosting the Mithcell Trophy Air Race for the first time in 88 years on March 6.

According to the 127th Wing, they are hosting the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis as they race for the Mitchell Trophy.

In a release last year, the 1st Fighter Wing said the race was last held in 1936 and tests "readiness, planning and operational skills."

The race is not open to the public, and the 127th Wing highlighted different information to know about the race.

Expect louder than usual air traffic, after the "rush" hour

This military event is not open to spectators

Watch social media platforms for coverage updates

If you are in the area during aircraft arrival/departure, please park in a safe place to watch

May the best Airman win!

According to the 1st Fighter Wing, the trophy was retired after 1936 but made brief appearances in the 1960 and 1962 William Tell competitions.

“The race is more than just a competition,” said Col. Brandon Tellez, 1st FW commander. “It’s a way to honor our heritage as airpower pioneers, the legacy and sacrifices of those who came before us, and the enduring role of airpower in national defense that remains ahead. Our squadrons will be tested not only on their flying skills but also on their ability to adapt and execute complex missions under pressure—just as the race’s participants did nearly a century ago.”