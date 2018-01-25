Semi carrying sludge rolls over on northbound I-75 ramp to Lapeer

Cloudy
HI: 36°
LO: 20°
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - 8:05 a.m.
The ramp from northbound I-75 to Lapeer Rd. in Auburn Hills is closed because of a rollover semi accident.
According to MDOT, the semi was carrying sludge and it has spilled in the grass and the roadway.
MDOT says the exit ramp will be closed for some time to clean up the sludge spill.
The ramp from northbound I-75 to Lapeer Road is closed for an accident unknown for how long. Please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/xEUQHPPMd5— Auburn Hills Police (@AHPOLICE) January 25, 2018
The ramp from northbound I-75 to Lapeer Road is closed for an accident unknown for how long. Please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/xEUQHPPMd5
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.