Semi carrying sludge rolls over on northbound I-75 ramp to Lapeer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - 8:05 a.m.

The ramp from northbound I-75 to Lapeer Rd. in Auburn Hills is closed because of a rollover semi accident.

According to MDOT, the semi was carrying sludge and it has spilled in the grass and the roadway.

MDOT says the exit ramp will be closed for some time to clean up the sludge spill.