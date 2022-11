(WXYZ) — A semi crash along westbound I-696 at Telegraph in Southfield has closed the highway this morning.

Only one lane is open eastbound as well as the semi crashed into the median and sent things into the other lanes of the highway.

There is a miles-long backup along westbound I-696 and Michigan State Police said the crash won't be cleaned up any time soon.

MSP said to use the mile roads as a way to get around, but those will likely have heavier traffic as well.