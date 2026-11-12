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Semi crash in construction zone closes both directions of M-14 at I-275

A semi crash in a construction zone has closed both directions of M-14 at I-275 in the Livonia and Plymouth area.
Semi crash in construction zone closes both directions of M-14 at I-275
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Michigan State Police say a semi crash in a construction zone has closed both directions of M-14 near I-275 near Plymouth and Livonia.

See the latest information from WXYZ Traffic Anchor Ali Hoxie in the video below

Semi crash in construction zone closes both directions of M-14 at I-275

According to MSP, a semi trailer struck and went through a concrete wall, spilling debris onto the eastbound lanes.

Westbound I-96 is closed at the ramp to westbound M-14 and traffic is being diverted onto northbound I-275.

Eastbound M-14 is closed with traffic being diverted off at Sheldon Rd.

No injuries have been reported, but people are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

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