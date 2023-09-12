Watch Now
News

Actions

Semi crashes reported across metro Detroit on a rainy Tuesday morning

The first rainy morning we've seen in a while across metro Detroit has led to several crashes on metro Detroit freeways. Currently, southbound I-75 is closed at Vernor in Southwest Detroit due to a crash.
Posted at 7:26 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 07:28:54-04

(WXYZ) — The first rainy morning we've seen in a while across metro Detroit has led to several crashes on metro Detroit freeways.

Currently, southbound I-75 is closed at Vernor in Southwest Detroit due to a crash.

The I-75/I-375 ramp to Gratiot is also closed due to a jackknifed semi.

According to Michigan State Police, the crashes were caused by semis driving too fast in the conditions.

Around 3:35 a.m., Michigan State Police were also called to a jackknifed semi on northbound I-75 near Fort St. in Detroit.

Police say the semi was driving too fast, lost control and struck the median, damaging a large section of the wall. That crash also sent debris into the southbound lanes, which damaged several other vehicles.

You can view a live traffic map here

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!