Semi driver from Georgia arrested after allegedly firing shots at car along I-96 in Detroit

A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been arrested after allegedly firing shots at another vehicle on the freeway in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, there was a crash between a vehicle and the semi on Wayburn St. in Detroit. The driver in the car then followed the semi for several miles, police say.

Police then say the driver fired several shots at the passenger vehicle on eastbound I-96 near MLK, and the semi eventually became disabled and stopped.

The driver fled the scene but later returned, police said, and he was taken into custody.

Police then recovered a pistol a short distance away, and the 37-year-old man from Georgia was lodged pending further investigation.