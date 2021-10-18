Semi leaves path of destruction after crashing into several cars & apartment in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The search is on for a driver of a semi that crashed into an apartment building in Detroit.

It happened at Greenfield and Grove on the city's west side overnight. Several cars were also damaged.

Thankfully, there were no injuries, but there is a major path of destruction.

Witnesses tell us that the driver did run away from the scene stumbling and "discombobulated."

The woman who lives inside the apartment where the semi crashed into was not home at the time.

"I'm just happy I wasn't there because I probably would've been in the living room in the kitchen. It's totally destroyed," the woman who lives in the apartment said.

We're told she was actually at the hospital after suffering a heart attack just days ago.

Police say the driver was wearing a white jumpsuit.

We spoke to someone at the company who said they have been in contact with the driver.