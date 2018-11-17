Semi rollover accident closes off northbound I-75 exit ramp to Schaefer

1:10 PM, Nov 17, 2018
1:23 PM, Nov 17, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The northbound I-75 exit ramp to Schaefer has closed due to a semi accident Saturday morning, according to Michigan State Police

Police say they responded to a call of a rollover semi around 11:25 a.m. There were no other vehicles involved and no injuries at the crash scene, officers say. 

For now, the northbound exit ramp to Schaefer is closed for clean up. 

Officers are unsure when the ramp will reopen. 

Stay with Action News for updates. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top