Semi rollover accident closes off northbound I-75 exit ramp to Schaefer
1:10 PM, Nov 17, 2018
1:23 PM, Nov 17, 2018
Share Article
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The northbound I-75 exit ramp to Schaefer has closed due to a semi accident Saturday morning, according to Michigan State Police
Police say they responded to a call of a rollover semi around 11:25 a.m. There were no other vehicles involved and no injuries at the crash scene, officers say.
For now, the northbound exit ramp to Schaefer is closed for clean up.
Officers are unsure when the ramp will reopen.
Stay with Action News for updates.
On 11/17 at 11:25 AM MSP 911 received a call for a rollover semi N I-75 exit ramp to Schaefer. No injuries in the crash, NB exit ramp to Schaefer is closed to clean up the crash. No other vehicles involved. Unknown when the ramp will reopen. pic.twitter.com/WhKehGN42s