Semi rollover accident closes off northbound I-75 exit ramp to Schaefer

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The northbound I-75 exit ramp to Schaefer has closed due to a semi accident Saturday morning, according to Michigan State Police

Police say they responded to a call of a rollover semi around 11:25 a.m. There were no other vehicles involved and no injuries at the crash scene, officers say.

For now, the northbound exit ramp to Schaefer is closed for clean up.

Officers are unsure when the ramp will reopen.

Stay with Action News for updates.