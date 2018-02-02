Semi truck hits overpass on I-275 at Cherry Hill in Canton Township

6:19 AM, Feb 2, 2018
Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANTON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A semi truck has hit an overpass on I-275 at Cherry Hill in Canton Township.

This happened on I-275 northbound.

Right now, MDOT says the left lane is closed. 

VIEW LIVE TRAFFIC MAP HERE

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top