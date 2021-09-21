Semifinalists announced for 2022 Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards

(WXYZ) — During Motor Bella on Tuesday, the 2022 semifinalists for the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards were announced.

There are 23 semifinalists in the running for the coveted awards. The finalists will be announced at the LA Auto Show in November and the winners will be announced in Detroit in January.

“This year’s group of semifinalists includes some of the most interesting and innovative cars, trucks and utility vehicle candidates in recent memory,” said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg in a press release, “and a larger number of new trucks than we’ve seen in many years. And it features more electric vehicles than we’ve ever seen, all of which our jurors will continue to test and evaluate prior to our next vote.”

Here is the full list:

North American Car of the Year:

Audi A3

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Genesis G70

Honda Civic

Lucid Air

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/Golf GTI)

North American Truck of the Year:

Ford Maverick

GMC HUMMER EV

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Nissan Frontier

Rivian R1T

Toyota Tundra

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year:

Ford Bronco

Genesis GV70

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai Tucson (HEV/ICE/PHEV)

Jeep Grand Cherokee (ICE, PHEV, L)

Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer

Kia Carnival

Nissan Pathfinder

VW ID.4

