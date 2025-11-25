Sen. Elissa Slotkin says FBI possibly investigating her, other lawmakers following video to troops

(WXYZ) — Senator Elissa Slotkin said Tuesday that the FBI is possibly investigating her following a posted video message to the troops. The AP is reporting that the FBI has requested interviews with Democratic lawmakers involved in the video urging troops to refuse illegal orders.

VIDEO: Senator Slotkin talks about President Trump's comments following her video message to the troops

Sen. Slotkin speaks on threats made to her

Slotkin posted the following statement to X:

"Last night, the FBI's Counterterrorism Division appeared to open an inquiry into me in response to a video he did not like. The President directing the FBI to target us is exactly why we made this video in the first place. He believes in weaponizing the federal government against his perceived enemies and does not believe laws apply to him or his Cabinet. He uses legal harassment as an intimidation tactic to scare people out of speaking up. This isn’t just about a video. This is not the America I know, and I’m not going to let this next step from the FBI stop me from speaking up for my country and our Constitution."

Last week, President Donald Trump targeted Slotkin and other Democrats who urged service members and intelligence officials to disobey illegal orders.

Trump suggested that the lawmakers should be put to death.

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, responding to a video from half a dozen members of Congress who previously served in the military and intelligence community urging people currently in those roles to “refuse illegal orders.”

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL,” Trump wrote. He also reposted several other users’ posts, including one that read: “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

Slotkin's home was targeted with a bomb threat last Friday, according to a spokesperson.

In a post on X, Slotkin's spokesperson released a statement saying that Michigan State Police responded to the home and searched the property, confirming no one was in danger.

Watch below: Trump faces fallout after saying 6 Congress members should face the death penalty

Michigan State Police also confirmed the threat.

"Senator Slotkin is deeply grateful for the swift and professional response by Oakland County and Michigan State Police. U.S. Capitol Police will continue to investigate and hopefully hold accountable those responsible," the statement read.

