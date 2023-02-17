Sen. Rick Scott alters policy plan causing heartburn for GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida has amended a plan to overhaul how the federal government works after Democrats repeatedly seized on it to accuse Republicans of looking to cut Medicare and Social Security.

Scott original plan had called for all federal legislation to sunset in five years, and if a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.

The new plan provides specific exceptions for Social Security, Medicare, national security, veterans benefits, and other essential services.

The alteration comes as Democrats work to drive a wedge between GOP lawmakers and their base of older voters who rely on government programs for income and health insurance.