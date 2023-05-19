Watch Now
Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He's a Republican candidate for president

In this image from Senate Television video, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)
Posted at 11:41 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 11:41:42-04

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has filed paperwork to enter the 2024 Republican presidential race.

He'll be testing whether a more optimistic vision of America's future can resonate with GOP voters who have elevated partisan brawlers in recent years.

The Senate's only Black Republican has made his grandfather's work in the cotton fields of the Deep South a bedrock of his political identity.

Yet Scott rejects the notion that racism remains a powerful force in society, and he's cast his candidacy and rise from generational poverty as the realization of a dream only possible in America.

He's scheduled to make a formal announcement on Monday in his hometown of North Charleston.

