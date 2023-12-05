Watch Now
News

Actions

Sen. Tommy Tuberville says he's ending blockade of most military nominees

Republican Tommy Tuberville
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Butch Dill/AP
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville gestures while greeting supporters after he defeated Jeff Sessions in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Republican Tommy Tuberville
Posted at 1:44 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 13:44:30-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama says he is ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved.

Tuberville's blockade of hundreds of military promotions was over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy.

Almost 400 military nominations have been in limbo due to Tuberville's blanket hold on confirmations and promotions for senior military officers.

It's a stance that has left key national security positions unfilled and military families with an uncertain path forward.

Tuberville said Tuesday he's "not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your good morning video!