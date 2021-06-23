Senate Committee finds 'no evidence' of voter fraud in Michigan during 2020 election

A Michigan Senate Oversight Committee report on the November 2020 election "found no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election."

The committee, chaired by Republican Sen. Ed McBroom, released the report after conducting nearly 30 hours of public hearings, hearing testimony from 87 witnesses, reviewing over 400 pages of testimony and more.

According to the executive summary of the report, the committee does believe that the legislature should make improvements to the elections system and there are "clear weaknesses."

In the report, the committee looked at several allegations of voter fraud, including unfounded allegations of deceased and non-resident voting, ballots dumped at TCF Center and more.

As for the allegations of deceased and non-residents voting, "The Committee researched these claims and concluded that most were false."

According to the committee, there were two claims of deceased voting that were found to be true – one was a clerical error and one was a timing issue.

There was also a list of 200 people from Wayne County who were believed to be deceased, but only two instances appeared of deceased people who voted – one was a 118-year-old man whose son had the same name, and another was a woman who died four days before the election but submitted an absentee ballot prior to the election.

The committee also touched on the unfounded allegation that thousands of ballots were dumped at TCF Center, which included a viral video showing a man wheeling a wagon into TCF Center that was actually a WXYZ videographer wheeling equipment inside.

They found that about 16,000 ballots were delivered to the TCF Center which were submitted throughout election day at different locations and then brought to the center and then counted.

"These ballots were not brought in a wagon as alleged, but via delivery truck and then placed on carts. A widely circulated picture in media and online reports allegedly showed ballots secretly being delivered late at night but, in reality, it was a photo of a WXYZ-TV photographer hauling his equipment," the report reads.

The report said peoples' theories had no actual evidence, and those who made conclusions were asked to provide proof of something illegal happened, "but no proof that ballots were fraudulent was provided or found by the Committee in testimony or in subpoenaed records."

The committee also found that there was no anomalous number of votes cast for the president either in Wayne County or statewide, and that former President Trump won more votes in 2020 in Wayne County than in 2016.

As for those who spread unfounded conspiracy theories or false information, the committee is also recommending that Attorney General Dana Nessel consider investigating them.

"The Committee finds those promoting Antrim County as the prime evidence of a nationwide conspiracy to steal the election place all other statements and actions they make in a position of zero credibility."

According to the report, the committee sets out several recommendations for future elections, which can be found on page 34.

There were also claims that hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots were mailed to those who didn't request one, but that claim was unfounded.

The committee did recommend that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson no longer mail out unsolicited ballot applications.