Senate Democrats plan to subpoena Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo over Supreme Court justices' travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they will subpoena Republican megadonor Harlan Crow and conservative activist Leonard Leo for more information about their roles in organizing and paying for luxury travel for Supreme Court justices.

The announcement by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee comes as the court is being pressed to adopt an ethics code, a move that has been publicly endorsed by three of the nine justices.

The committee could act as soon as next week to authorize the panel's chairman to issue subpoenas to Crow, Leo and another wealthy donor, Robin Arkley II.

The committee has voted to force the justices to abide by stricter ethical standards, but the legislation has little chance of becoming law.