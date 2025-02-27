Watch Now
Senator Elissa Slotkin set to give Democratic response to President Trump's joint session of Congress

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., holds a constituent community conversation at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. After the new member of Congress supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump, she will have to run for re-election in a Trump friendly district. Though she is considered a vulnerable freshman incumbent who ousted a Republican congressman, she maintains robust fundraising and has the strong backing of her party. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
WASHINGTON D.C. (WXYZ) — Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) will deliver the Democratic Response to President Donald Trump's joint session of Congress next week, announced by U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY).

“I'm looking forward to speaking directly to the American people next week," Slotkin said in a statement. "The public expects leaders to level with them on what’s actually happening in our country. From our economic security to our national security, we’ve got to chart a way forward that actually improves people’s lives in the country we all love, and I’m looking forward to laying that out."

Slotkin narrowly beat out Republican Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate seat this past November.

In will be his fifth public address before a joint session, Trump will address a joint session of the United States Congress on Tuesday, March 4.

