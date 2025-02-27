Senator Elissa Slotkin set to give Democratic response to President Trump's joint session of Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. (WXYZ) — Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) will deliver the Democratic Response to President Donald Trump's joint session of Congress next week, announced by U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY).

“I'm looking forward to speaking directly to the American people next week," Slotkin said in a statement. "The public expects leaders to level with them on what’s actually happening in our country. From our economic security to our national security, we’ve got to chart a way forward that actually improves people’s lives in the country we all love, and I’m looking forward to laying that out."

Slotkin narrowly beat out Republican Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate seat this past November.

In will be his fifth public address before a joint session, Trump will address a joint session of the United States Congress on Tuesday, March 4.

