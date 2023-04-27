Sensory-friendly Choco Town experience, sports and comedy happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend in metro Detroit, the Detroit Tigers, Detroit City FC and the Michigan Panthers all play at home this weekend.

Comedy shows are taking place at Fox Theatre, and Choco Town is having a sensory-friendly session for National Autism Awareness Month.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Comedy shows at Fox Theatre



Saturday 8 p.m. and Sunday 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Two comedy events are taking place at Fox Theatre this weekend. On Saturday, the "Royal Comedy Tour" will feature Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bruce Bruce, Special K and Foolish. On Sunday, Nate Bargatze is bringing his "Be Funny Tour" to the venue.

Detroit City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies



Saturday 4 p.m.

Keyworth Stadium at 3201 Roosevelt Street in Hamtramck

Detroit City FC men's soccer host the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Keyworth Stadium this weekend.

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles



Thursday and Friday 6:40 p.m., Saturday 1:10 p.m. and Sunday 1:40 p.m.

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers take on the Baltmore Orioles at Comerica Park this weekend.

Choco Town sensory-friendly immersive journey



Sunday 5 p.m.

Choco Town Detroit in the Oakland Mall at 412 W. 14 Mile Road in Troy

To celebrate National Autism Awareness Month, Choco Town is hosting a sensory-friendly event where people of all ages can immerse themselves in the sweet village. The same fun will be included as regular session, but there will be accommodations made "to make the experience more accessible for individuals with sensitivities to too much or certain stimuli." Adjustments will be made to the lights, sound, smell and signage, and staff will make sure the environment is welcoming.

Fruhlingsfest Spring Beer Festival



Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. at 2515 Riopelle Street in Detroit

Spring will be celebrated the German way this weekend at Eastern Market Brewing Co. There will be German food, beer, music and stein hoisting contests. Fruhlingsfest beer stein specials will last all day. Food from Oscar and Wally's will be around from noon to 7 p.m. Enzian Aus Detroit will play music from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The men's stein hoisting competition takes place at 3 p.m. and the women's competition happens at 4 p.m.

Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Gamblers



Sunday 4 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

The Michigan Panthers football team will play their home season opener against the New Jersey Gamblers. After two weeks on the road, the Panthers will play at Ford Field this weekend.

Sneaker Con Detroit



Saturday noon to 7 p.m.

Huntington Place at 1 Washington Boulevard in Detroit

Sneaker Con returns to Detroit this weekend. The event will have sneakers, streetwear and activities for all ages to participate in. More than 300 vendors will be on site buying, selling and trading items. People attending can find rare and limited edition merchandise while scoring deals. Games will be played on a stage, and organizers say influencers will be at the event.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.