Sentences delivered in fatal heroin dose of girl, 16, in Macomb County

(WXYZ) - A man and a woman accused of providing a fatal dose of heroin to a 16-year-old girl were sentenced Wednesday.

Leslie Metcalfe, 40, and Donald McCoy, 55, were both found guilty of delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

"She was amazing ... She had a light in her eyes that gave the world hope when you were around her," said Sirena's mother, Shelly Wilfong.

Today in court, McCoy was handed a 15-80 year sentence and Metcalf was also sentenced to serve 15 to 40 years.

"That night all four of us set out to break the law. ... I too battle with addiction," said Metcalf in court. "The night it happened, I was clean and sober, trying to keep my addiction at bay but I fell short as some addicts do."

Prosecutors say McCoy gave Sirena Lawson of Hazel Park the fatal dose, which she took at Metcalf’s mobile home.

Instead of calling 911 when she found Lawson unresponsive, prosecutors say Metcalf called a neighbor for assistance and left the home before police arrived.