Sentencing for man in death of DPD Sgt. Kenneth Steil

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The man who pleaded no contest - guilty but mentally ill in the shooting death of Detroit Police Sgt. Kenneth Steil will be sentenced on Monday morning.

Marquise Cromer, 22, was charged with first degree murder, murder of a peace/corrections officer, three counts of assaulting and resisting a police officer, felony firearm and other charges in Steil's death.

He pleaded no contest - guilty but mentally ill to second degree murder charges, assault with intent to murder and carjacking. His sentencing agreement calls for 38-75 years in prison on the second degree murder charge.

The shooting happened in September 2016 as police were pursuing Cromer for a carjacking and shooting of his father.

Cromer shot Steil in the shoulder with a sawed-off shotgun. Steil was taken to the hospital, but died from medical complications a few days later, just days before he was expected to be released from the hospital.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig called Steil "a leader who believed in leading from the front," and an "American hero."