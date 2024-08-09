Sentencing & pre-trial hearing in Samantha Woll murder case set for Friday

DETROIT (WXYZ — Michael Jackson-Bolanos, the suspect in the Samantha Woll murder last year, will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing and sentencing on Friday.

The 29-year-old was found not guilty of first-degree murder last month in the killing of Woll. He was found guilty of lying to a peace officer, and a jury was deadlocked on one count of felony murder and one count of home invasion.

Last month, the jury delivered the partial verdict after five days of deliberations and a weeks-long trial.

He'll be sentenced on the lying to a peace officer charge Friday, and then a pre-trial hearing for the two remaining counts will be held after.

VIDEO: Listen to the verdict read in court:

Partial verdict reached in trial of Michael Jackson Bolanos

Jackson-Bolanos' defense attorney, Brian Brown, said he and his team were frustrated with a partial verdict.

"We feel the jury should have come back with a not guilty on felony murder and home invasion. They got it right on the premeditated murder but counts one and three, believe there should have been an acquittal on that one also," said Brown. "I just feel the police didn’t do a thorough investigation. There were a lot of stones that were left unturned. There was a lot of evidence and questions that they did not have the answer to but had they did a thorough investigation they would’ve got the answer to those questions."

Brown maintains his client is innocent and police got the wrong guy. The defense attorney pointed to Woll's ex-boyfriend, who days after her murder confessed to killing her, as a better suspect.

"I’ve never seen anything like that where somebody admits to a murder and then is able to recant their testimony under some type of delusion," said Brown outside of the courthouse Thursday. "I believe my client was an easy target considering who he was. I guess that story sold a little better than the ex boyfriend."

Woll's ex boyfriend later told police he believed he was suffering a psychotic break as a result of a medication and marijuana use. The prosecution says they were able to clear Woll's ex boyfriend as a suspect because there was no evidence tying him to the crime scene while there was circumstantial evidence placing Jackson-Bolanos there.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy issued the following statement after the partial verdict:

“First, I want to thank the jury for their time, dedication, and attention to this case. We were hopeful that a decision could reached today, but we will press on for justice for the Woll’s and will determine our next course of action at the pre-trial hearing."

Woll was stabbed to death at her apartment in the Lafayette Park neighborhood of Detroit in the early morning hours of Oct. 21. Initially, police arrested her ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Herbstam, who took the stand during the trial.

VIDEO: Watch Samantha Woll's ex-boyfriend testify during the trial

Samantha Woll's ex-boyfriend testifies at murder trial

On Nov. 7, Herbstman made a frantic 911 call while he was staying in Kalamazoo for work. Body-worn police camera footage showed Herbstman in a panic. He told police he was having a psychotic break after taking medication for depression and marijuana.

In the video, Herbstman can be heard saying he thinks he killed Woll. However, he said he had no recollection of it.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Elsey prosecuted the case, saying that Jackson-Bolanos was in the neighborhood looking for cars to steal from. The prosecution alleged that Jackson-Bolanos saw Woll’s door was open after she returned home from a wedding and robbed her.

Prosecutors alleged that it was during the robbery that Jackson-Bolanos stabbed her eight times, killing her.

During the trial, Jackson-Bolanos took the stand and admitted to being in the neighborhood, but said he discovered Woll’s body around 4:20 a.m. and the fled the area when he realized she was dead.

VIDEO: Jackson-Bolanos takes the stand during the trial:

Defedant in Samantha Woll murder trial takes the stand

Michael Bullota, a former prosecutor and now a criminal defense attorney, told 7 News Detroit on Wednesday that “If the jury cannot come to a conclusion as to any one count then the judge will declare a mistrial on that one count and then it will be up to the prosecutor to decide whether the prosecution wants to retry the case.”

With it being a murder case, Bullota said there’s no question the prosecution will want to retry the case.k