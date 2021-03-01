Sephora coming to 9 metro Detroit Kohl's stores

(WXYZ) — Kohl's announced last week there will be nine locations in metro Detroit that will feature the all-new Sephora at Kohl's experience.
Announced last year, the plan will bring 2,500-square-feet of Sephora space inside 200 Kohl's stores in the country.
Within the Sephora at Kohl's locations, you can browse makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands, and Sephora employees will be available for consultations.
Also, beginning in the fall, you can shop for Sephora products online at Kohls.com. The stores are expected to open in the fall.
The list of stores is below.
- Auburn Hills - 4872 Baldwin Rd.
- Canton - 44444 Ford Rd.
- Chesterfield - 50500 Gratiot
- Lakeside - 44200 Schoenherr Rd. in Sterling Heights
- Macomb - 321000 Beaconsfield St. in Roseville
- Oakland Square - 500 John R. Rd. in Troy
- Shelby Township - 8320 26 Mile Rd.
- Troy - 1265 Coolidge Rd.
- Westland - 35000 W. Warren Rd.