Sephora coming to 9 metro Detroit Kohl's stores

(WXYZ) — Kohl's announced last week there will be nine locations in metro Detroit that will feature the all-new Sephora at Kohl's experience.

Announced last year, the plan will bring 2,500-square-feet of Sephora space inside 200 Kohl's stores in the country.

Within the Sephora at Kohl's locations, you can browse makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands, and Sephora employees will be available for consultations.

Also, beginning in the fall, you can shop for Sephora products online at Kohls.com. The stores are expected to open in the fall.

The list of stores is below.