September has been the rainiest month of the year in metro Detroit; last 4 months above average

(WXYZ) — Rain in metro Detroit has been above-average for the entire summer.

The past few days in the area have brought the latest long rainy weather pattern, which brought more than six inches of rain in places like Farmington Hills and Westland. There was 5.5 inches of rain reported in Bloomfield Hills, and 5.32 inches in Detroit.

Going back to the beginning of the year, we were below average with rain from January through May. That all changed in June.

From June through September, we've been significantly above average.

In the last four months, there has been 20.52 inches of rain at Detroit Metro Airport, which is 7.27 inches above average.

September has brought 5.25 inches of rain at DTW, the most rain we've had in one month this year.

For the year, there has been 29.18 inches of rain, which is 2.86 inches above average, due to the below-average rainfall to start the year.

Below are the monthly rainfall totals.

January - 1.03"

February - 1.47"

March - 2.13"

April - 1.79"

May - 2.23"

June - 5.16"

July - 4.94"

August - 5.17"

September - 5.25"