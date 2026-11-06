Set of letters from cadet on Edmund Fitzgerald hits auction in Detroit

A set of letters from a deck hand on the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald have hit auction at DuMouchelles in Downtown Detroit.

The letters were from David Weiss, who was a cadet on the Edmund Fitzgerald, to his classmate at the U.S Maritime Administration Training Program, David James.

DuMochelles

According to DuMouchelles, the letters were sent from Weiss to James with the return address listed as "E. Fitzgerald" and postmarked from 1975.

In all, there are four letters, plus a letter from Weiss' mother, a photo of Weiss taken on Christmas Day in 1974, plus other items.

DuMochelles

Years after the crash, "David James placed those letters, the postcard, and a photo sent by Weiss’s mother into a simple frame and hung it on the wall—a quiet memorial to a friend lost at sea by the man who went on to live the life they had both dreamed of," DuMochelles wrote.

According to the auction house, James is auctioning off the letters to remember his friend.