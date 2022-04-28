Seth Meyers and 'Madagascar' musical among things to do this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From comedy to art and music, there is something to do for all age groups in metro Detroit this weekend.
There's also a festival planned to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Here's a list of seven things to do in the Detroit area this weekend.
Friday
- Forgotten Harvest's Comedy Night featuring Seth Meyers
- 7 p.m.
- Fox Theatre
- Admission: ticketmaster.com
- Basile's Delicious World Tour
- 8 p.m.
- Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
- Admission: ticketmaster.com
Saturday
- Create Art with 360 Detroit, Inc.
- 1 p.m.
- The Congregation or online
- Free with registration: eventbrite.com
- "Madagascar" - The Musical
- 2 p.m.
- Fox Theatre
- Admission: ticketmaster.com
- Detroit Symphony Orchestra
- 6 p.m. childrens workshop; 7 p.m. concert
- Greater Grace Temple
- Free tickets: tickets.dso.org
- The Guess Who
- 8 p.m.
- Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
- Admission: ticketmaster.com
Sunday
- Fiesta Detroit Cinco de Mayo Festival
- 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- 4132 Bagley Street, Detroit, MI 48209
- Tickets: eventbrite.com
Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.