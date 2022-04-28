Seth Meyers and 'Madagascar' musical among things to do this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From comedy to art and music, there is something to do for all age groups in metro Detroit this weekend.

There's also a festival planned to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the Detroit area this weekend.

Friday



Forgotten Harvest's Comedy Night featuring Seth Meyers

7 p.m. Fox Theatre Admission: ticketmaster.com

Basile's Delicious World Tour

8 p.m. Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Admission: ticketmaster.com



Saturday



Create Art with 360 Detroit, Inc.

1 p.m. The Congregation or online Free with registration: eventbrite.com

"Madagascar" - The Musical

2 p.m. Fox Theatre Admission: ticketmaster.com

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

6 p.m. childrens workshop; 7 p.m. concert Greater Grace Temple Free tickets: tickets.dso.org

The Guess Who

8 p.m. Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Admission: ticketmaster.com



Sunday



Fiesta Detroit Cinco de Mayo Festival

1 p.m. to 10 p.m. 4132 Bagley Street, Detroit, MI 48209 Tickets: eventbrite.com



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.