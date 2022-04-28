Watch
Seth Meyers and 'Madagascar' musical among things to do this weekend

7 things to do in the D this weekend
Fox Theatre Detroit
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
The Fox Theatre is shown in Detroit, Nov. 3, 2013.
Posted at 11:06 PM, Apr 27, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — From comedy to art and music, there is something to do for all age groups in metro Detroit this weekend.

There's also a festival planned to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the Detroit area this weekend.

Friday

  • Forgotten Harvest's Comedy Night featuring Seth Meyers
  • Basile's Delicious World Tour

Saturday

  • Create Art with 360 Detroit, Inc.
    • 1 p.m.
    • The Congregation or online
    • Free with registration: eventbrite.com
  • "Madagascar" - The Musical
  • Detroit Symphony Orchestra
    • 6 p.m. childrens workshop; 7 p.m. concert
    • Greater Grace Temple
    • Free tickets: tickets.dso.org
  • The Guess Who

Sunday

  • Fiesta Detroit Cinco de Mayo Festival
    • 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • 4132 Bagley Street, Detroit, MI 48209
    • Tickets: eventbrite.com

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

