(WXYZ) - Michigan State Police say that several cars were hit by projectiles while driving on southbound I-75 in Oakland County on Sunday afternoon.

According to MSP, they received reports that three vehicles were struck by something between 3:10 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. on southbound I-75 between Rochester Rd. to the Davidson.

Police say they have ruled out any type of road debris, and also say there were no bullet holes or bullets found in any of the vehicles.

According to MSP, they believe the incident is most likely vandalism with a pellet gun, but they continue to investigate.