(WXYZ) — Drivers along I-94 in metro Detroit this weekend should prepare for headaches as there will be several closures and traffic shifts in the area.

The Restore I-94 project is continuing and it means more lane closures and some spots of the freeway being closed completely. The three-year project will repair about 13 miles of the freeway between Detroit Metro Airport and the Dearborn-Detroit border.

See a map of the closures in the video below

Several closures planned along I-94 this weekend for $350M construction project

Crews will also be closing I-94 this Saturday and Sunday for 15-minute periods, and crews will be blocking a lane on both directions of I-94 from I-275 to Michigan Ave. to build up the shoulders for future traffic.

In late July, it's expected that there will be a traffic shift to begin reconstruction on one side of I-94.

The construction includes:

Saturday, May 9 at 5 a.m. through late July



EB/WB I-94 between I-275 to US-12/Michigan will have 2 LANES OPEN.

Saturday, May 9 at 5 a.m. through early June

EB/WB I-94 service drives to Merriman and Middlebelt will have 1 LANE OPEN.

Saturday, May 9 at 5 p.m. through Monday, May 11 at 5 a.m.

NB/SB M-39/Southfield Fwy under I-94 will have 1 LANE OPEN.

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday

EB/WB I-94, Middlebelt to Inkster, near Metro Airport, CLOSING for multiple 15-minute periods.

9 a.m. Monday, May 11 through early June

EB I-94 ramp to Wayne Rd will be CLOSED.

9 a.m. Monday, May 11 through the fall

WB I-94 ramp to SB M-39/Southfield will be CLOSED.

EB Van Born ramp to SB M-39 will be CLOSED.

“I’m happy that it’s getting done. But it’s causing a lot of backup. Yeah, man, especially for the vendors to get out, to get to their stops. The potholes need to be done though. I’ve been here over 40-something years. And, it seems like they can’t get it right. It seems like they just do a patch job," Bernell Fuller, a Dearborn Heights resident, said about the work.

“No matter where you go in metro Detroit right now, as far as the highway use, it’s terrible," Greg Priede from New Boston said.

