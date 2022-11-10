Several counties searching for snow plow drivers this winter

(WXYZ) — It might not feel like winter, but it is just around the corner.

So counties are looking for snow plow drivers and like other industries, there is a worker shortage.

Some counties are fairing better than others in the hiring process, but for those looking for work, snowplowing could be a fun job!

“I love being outdoors. I like the job security that I have here," George Turmel said.

George has been working with Road Commission of Oakland County for almost 30 years.

"I actually like it. It is fun, and it is gratifying when you got a bunch of snow on the road and you clear it and people are giving you a thumbs up and stuff like that,” he said.

But he’s noticed a change from years past.

"We’re short-handed, I can tell," he said.

Craig Bryson the senior communications manager at Road Commission for Oakland County said they are looking to hire at least three or four full-time workers.

"And we will certainly entertain more if they are interested. We are looking for up to 24 part-time drivers. As many as we can get,” he said.

According to Bryson, hiring drivers hasn’t been easy.

“We’ve now twice done our own training for people who don’t have CDLs,“ he said.

Wayne county is also experiencing the effects of a nationwide worker shortage. They are looking for 60 people to help clear the snow this winter.

However, Macomb County seems to be in good shape. They have 100 workers to help run their 100 snowplows and salt trucks.

If you're looking for a job in snow plowing, here is a list of counties that are hiring:

