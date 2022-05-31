Several drownings reported in Michigan lakes over Memorial Day weekend

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 6-year-old Detroit girl was one of several people believed to have drowned in Michigan lakes over the Memorial Day weekend.

The girl disappeared Monday afternoon while in the water at Martindale Beach at Kensington Metropark northwest of Detroit in Milford Township, authorities said.

Searchers found her in the water away from the beach. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 45-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man was found Monday in a small southeastern Michigan lake. The man had been reported missing off Milan Beach in Monroe County.

Sheriff's divers found him underwater. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Police divers located the body of 39-year-old man from Sylvania, Ohio, Monday afternoon in Devil’s Lake in southern Michigan’s Lenawee County. The man had been tubing with his daughter on the lake Sunday afternoon when they went into the water. The girl was wearing a life vest and made it to safety. He did not have on a life vest, according to authorities.

A 20-year-old man also was believed to have drowned Sunday in northern Michigan’s Bear Lake after diving from a boat and struggling in the water. Searchers were unable to find him Sunday evening.