Several key Democratic primary races for Congress happening in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Voters in Michigan head to the polls on Tuesday to decide several key primary races across the state and right here in metro Detroit.

In Southeast Michigan, there are three major congressional races up for a vote, some with competitors who once called each other colleagues.

It comes after redistricting, which happens every 10 years due to the U.S. Census. The congressional races with three Democratic primaries are all in newly re-drawn districts.

Related: 2022 Michigan primary election: No split tickets & 6 other things to know

In the newly drawn 11th Congressional District, candidates are vying for a left-leaning area, which means the winner of the primary on Tuesday will likely win the seat in November.

Two incumbent Michigan Democrats, Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens, are facing off.

Stevens turned the district that was long held by Republicans in 2018. Before launching her first political bid, she worked to lead the auto bailout under President Barack Obama.

Levin also won his first term in 2018, taking over for his father, Rep. Sander "Sandy" Levin.

In the 12th district, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the incumbent, faces three Democratic challengers. She's hoping to score her third term.

Tlaib's main competition is from longtime Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey.

The 13th Congressional District is wide open thanks to the retirement of U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence.

A total of nine Democrats are on the ballot. Big names include State Sen. Adam Hollier, State Rep. Shri Thanedar, Focus Hope CEO Portia Roberson and John Conyers III, the son of the longest-serving Black congressman in U.S. history.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. in metro Detroit.