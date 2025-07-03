Several Michigan beaches closed for July 4 weekend; here's the list

(WXYZ) — Several beaches across Michigan are closed heading into the Fourth of July weekend, according to the latest BeachGuard map from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Below is the list of beach closures and advisories



Camp Ohiyesa - North in Oakland County - Closed due to high bacteria levels

Country Club at 5000 W. Shore Dr. on Orchard Lake in Oakland County - Closed due to high bacteria levels

Eagle Lake Rd. beach in Oakland County - Closed due to high bacteria levels

North Park Beach in Oakland County - Closed due to high bacteria levels

Spring Lake Heights on Wolverine Lake in Oakland County - Closed due to high bacteria levels

St. Clair Shores Memorial Beach - Contamination advisory due to high bacteria levels

Elm Point Beach in Charlevoix County - Contamination advisory due to high bacteria levels

Watch below: Other stores from 7 News Detroit

VIDEO: Oak Park police build community connections with free ice cream truck

Oak Park police build community connections with free ice cream truck

VIDEO: Robot seen walking down the road in Detroit

Robot seen walking down the road in Detroit

VIDEO: Heat causes road to buckle in Romulus, closing Van Born Road for two weeks

Heat causes road to buckle in Romulus, closing Van Born Road for two weeks

VIDEO: Westland woman recovering after hit-and-run, police searching for driver