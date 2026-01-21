Several Michigan chefs & restaurants named James Beard Award semifinalists

(WXYZ) — Several Michigan restaurants and chefs were named James Beard Award semifinalists for 2026.

The James Beard Foundation released its annual list of semifinalists on Wednesday.

Bar Chenin, located inside The Siren Hotel in Downtown Detroit, was named a semifinalist for Best New Bar.

That award is for, "A wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business whose primary offering is beverage, opened between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025, that already demonstrates excellence in beverages, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come, and demonstrates consistent excellence in the preparation of drinks, sourcing, service, hospitality, atmosphere, and operations."

Echelon Kitchen & Bar in Ann Arbor was named a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant.

That award is for "A restaurant opened between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come, and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations."

In the Best Chef: Great Lakes category, four chefs from Michigan were named semifinalists. That category features chefs from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. They are:



Javier Bardauli from BARDA in Detroit

John Yelinek from Ladder 4 Wine Bar in Detroit

Andy Elliott and Emily Stewart from Modern Bird in Traverse City

James Galbraith from PostBoy in New Buffalo

Last year, Jennifer Blakeslee and Eric Patterson of The Cooks' House were the only semifinalists to make it on to the finals in the Great Lakes region, but did not win the award. The finalists will be announced on March 31.