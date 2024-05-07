Several roads closed in West Bloomfield after oily substance leaves them too slick to drive on

Several roads in West Bloomfield are closed after a "substantial amount" of an oily substance was discovered overnight Tuesday.

According to the West Bloomfield Police Department, it was found on Square Lake Rd. between St. Joseph St. and Pine Ridge Road.

Deputy Police Chief Dale Young said the oily substance was also found on some of the side streets in the area.

A preliminary examination of the substance found it was not harmful, however, the roads are too slick for traffic to pass through.

Police are also working with the fire department, which has declared it a HAZMAT situation.

Crews did spread oil-sorb to soak up what was left the pavement.