Several soup products recalled due to possible wood contamination

WASHINGTON (WXYZ) — A public health alert has been issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service for several soup products that were shipped to retail in Michigan.

The department says these soup and bowl products may have been contaminated with wood in the cilantro. The affected items were shipped to retail and institutional locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

The department says that shoppers who purchased the items listed below should not consume them, saying that the products should be either thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Here is the list of affected items:



Frozen Molly's Kitchen White Bean Chicken Chili

Frozen Molly's Kitchen Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup

Frozen Molly's Kitchen Baja Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup

Frozen Sysco Chicken Tortilla Soup

Frozen Healthy Request Mexican Style Chicken Tortilla Soup

Frozen Molly's Kitchen Chicken Tortilla Soup

Frozen Campbell's Chicken Tortilla Soup

Frozen Campbell's Baja Style Chicken Enchilada Soiup

Frozen Campbell's Spicy Chicken Nacho Soup

Frozen Vital Pursuit Southwest Style Beef Taco Bowl

Frozen Campbell's Verve Wicked Thai Style Soup with Chicken

Meijer Crafted Market Coconut Chicken Thai Style Soup

If you have food safety questions, you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.