Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Several St. Clair County schools closed today due to deteriorating conditions on back roads

classroom
Scripps National
classroom
Posted

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Several St. Clair County schools are closed today, with many schools citing deteriorating conditions on back roads for the closures.

7 News Detroit has confirmed via school Facebook pages and school websites that the following school districts are closed on Wednesday, Jan. 7:

  • Port Huron Area School District
  • Marysville Community Schools
  • East China School District
  • Yale Schools
  • Peck Schools
  • Memphis Community Schools
  • Carsonville Port Sanilac Schools
  • Capac Schools
  • Sanilac ISD
  • Algonac Community Schools
  • St. Clair Resa Woodlands
  • Cros-Lex Community Schools

For more information on when these school districts will be back open, check their respective website or social media pages. If you'd like to report a school closing, you can call 7 News Detroit's assignment desk at (248)827-7777 or go to WXYZ.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT ON 7!