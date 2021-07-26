Watch
Several tornadoes were confirmed with Saturday night's severe weather

A summary of the National Weather Service' surveys for the severe weather Saturday night.
Posted at 10:16 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 22:16:23-04

Here's a look at the National Weather Service's report on the storms Saturday night.

Tornado Survey Three - Mike.png
Armada Damage Report
Tornado Survey Two - Mike.png
White Lake Tornado
Tornado Survey One - Mike.png
Flint Area Tornado

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
