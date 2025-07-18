Severe flooding washes away part of Orion Road in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Part of Orion Road in Oakland Township has been closed indefinitely after severe flooding washed away sections of the roadway on Thursday.

The damage occurred after storms hit the Oakland Township area Wednesday night, causing significant water accumulation and road deterioration.

The flooding extended beyond the roadway, filling yards and homes in the surrounding area. Chris Seggie, who lives nearby, is among those severely impacted.

"Yeah, my front yard's underwater," Seggie said.

Seggie told us he can't get into his house, and approximately nine other families on Canyon Road are unable to leave their homes.

"This is a street. The street goes down around and is a cul-de-sac," Seggie said. "There are a lot of people in our subdivision that are trapped — they can't get out. There's doctors in here, there's old people in here that need to get out."

Seggie described this as the worst flooding he's experienced in the 25 years he's lived in the area.

"But we've lived through occurrences like this five times at least where people are flooded in and we can't get out, so we know to either come from the subdivision up top or come up and go back in or do whatever we have to do to stick together," Seggie said.

Neighbors like John Bausano are stepping up to help those affected by the flooding.

"We've been dealing with this for 20 years and they all know that when this happens to park in my area, in my driveway, so we can take all the backyards to get to the house," Bausano said.

Bausano mentioned that the damage to Orion Road may soon affect his utilities.

"I'm going to have my gas shut off here shortly," he said.

The Road Commission of Oakland County is currently working on a timeline for repairs. Meanwhile, residents are calling on local officials to implement solutions to prevent future flooding incidents.

"Right now, we need our city and our township and our officials to step in and get this taken care of," Seggie said.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use detours onto Adams Road and other nearby routes.

